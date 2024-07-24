2024 July 24 11:24

Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships

Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the design, engineering, and construction of three new cruise ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand, according to the company's release. The value of the agreement, subject to financing finalization and other typical terms and conditions to be completed later this year, is considered as very important.



The order is for a new class of liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessels, which will be approximately 230,000 gross tonnes, the largest ships ever built by Fincantieri and an Italian shipyard, to be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033. With over 3,000 guest cabins, the new vessels will carry almost 8,000 passengers at full capacity.



These new ships will also feature advanced energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies to further reduce the company’s environmental footprint. During its history, Fincantieri has, in total, delivered 75 ships to Carnival Corporation across its portfolio of brands, with a further vessel currently under construction at its yard in Monfalcone, and has delivered 15 cruises ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand.