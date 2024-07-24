  The version for the print
  • 2024 July 24 11:24

    Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships

    Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the design, engineering, and construction of three new cruise ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand, according to the company's release. The value of the agreement, subject to financing finalization and other typical terms and conditions to be completed later this year, is considered as very important.
     
    The order is for a new class of liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessels, which will be approximately 230,000 gross tonnes, the largest ships ever built by Fincantieri and an Italian shipyard, to be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033. With over 3,000 guest cabins, the new vessels will carry almost 8,000 passengers at full capacity.
     
    These new ships will also feature advanced energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies to further reduce the company’s environmental footprint. During its history, Fincantieri has, in total, delivered 75 ships to Carnival Corporation across its portfolio of brands, with a further vessel currently under construction at its yard in Monfalcone, and has delivered 15 cruises ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

2024 July 24

11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal
16:42 Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services
16:25 Spain detains cargo ship over fuel spill near Ceuta
15:23 The Indonesian company Pertamina adds Russian oil grades to its tender lists to buy September crude
14:58 Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects
13:49 HD KSOE partners with UM to foster US ship engineers
13:24 IRGC seizes oil tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf
11:25 ADNOC L&S joint venture awards $1.9bln contract to Chinese shipbuilder
10:59 Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal
10:24 NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units
09:59 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 July 22

18:06 Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
17:36 NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities
17:23 2024 is expected to be a record year for cruises in the port of Heraklion
16:47 ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies
15:56 Trafigura Group takes full ownership of High Heat Tankers
15:46 China delivers world’s first river-sea LNG bunker and transport vessel
14:51 Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier
14:14 Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe
13:44 ABL to support offshore installation of French-Spanish interconnector
12:53 Hanwha Ocean gets deal to join potential projects on repair of U.S. warships
12:35 Ro-Pax vessel collides with 7 cargo boats in Dhubri, India
11:42 One crew member dies in fire on Maersk-chartered container ship
10:58 Founder of Sea Shepherd arrested in Greenland
09:40 Fire-hit tanker enters Malaysia terminal area after being detained by coast guard

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds
16:47 Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania
16:25 MOL to invest in Carnot, a developer of technology for highly efficient engines
15:48 ABS and KRISO to advance SMR-powered vessels and floating power generation platforms
15:31 Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU
14:59 Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
14:13 Suez Canal reports 23.4% drop in annual revenue due to Red Sea crisis
13:42 Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong
13:08 Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship
12:30 DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade
12:11 Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
11:40 Two oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
11:20 World Bank Group releases report on offshore wind development scenarios for Brazil based on analysis by DNV
10:42 FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV
10:19 Port Houston approved for cold treatment
09:55 Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories rise 5% this month

2024 July 18

18:00 South Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm
17:31 IBIA seeks change to CII regulation for bunker vessels
17:06 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contract for CSOV
16:31 EU to invest record €7 billion in transport infrastructure
16:02 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput up 3% to 143.2 million tonnes in H1 2024
15:47 Port of Rotterdam posts cargo throughput of 220 million tonnes in first half 2024
15:30 Port of Oakland full imports rises 26.8% to 84,040 TEUs in June 2024
14:43 MSC increase own-operated service share
14:13 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:37 NYK acquires multiple segments of ENEOS Ocean’s shipping business
13:01 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 15-29 – MABUX
12:42 ITOCHU, Nihon Shipyard, ClassNK and MPA, signed MOU for joint study of ammonia fueled bulk carriers
12:12 KENC Engineering awarded with jacket seafastening scope