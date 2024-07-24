2024 July 24 09:58

Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

Equinor has, on behalf of its partners in the Raia project – Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras, awarded Valaris, represented by Ensco UK Drilling Limited and Ensco do Brasil Petróleo e Gás LTDA, a drilling contract for operations in Brazil, according to the company's release.

The drilling activities are planned to start-up in 2026. The objective is to drill six wells leading up to production starting in 2028. The overall contract value is estimated at USD 498 million, which includes a gap period, mobilisation, modifications and integrated services.

During the gap period between the current scope for Bacalhau field and the commencement on Raia project, the drillship may be available for alternative work. The contract also includes two options.

Raia is one of the most significant gas projects in Brazil under development. Located in the pre-salt region of Campos basin, approximately 200 km from shore, in water depths up to 2900m. It contains natural gas and oil/condensate recoverable reserves of above one billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).



DS-17 is an ultra-deepwater drillship, capable of operating in water depths of more than 3600 metres.



In addition, Equinor has, on behalf of the partners, awarded SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton agreements for drilling and well services for the Raia project worth around USD 109 million in total.

The awards build further on Equinor’s collaboration and experience with the three awarded suppliers worldwide. They will be essential to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations. SLB will be the main service supplier, with complementary services provided by Baker Hughes and Halliburton.



Raia will be a key contributor to the further development of the Brazilian gas market. When in operation, it can provideup to 15% of total gas demand in Brazil. The project will also contribute to local energy security and economic development, creating up to 50.000 direct and indirect jobs locally throughout its lifetime.



The partners in Raia: Equinor 35% (operator), Repsol Sinopec Brasil 35% and Petrobras 30%.