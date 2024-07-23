2024 July 23 17:27

KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman

KBR announced today its blue ammonia technology has been selected by Shell for its Blue Horizons low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Duqm, Oman. The facility will utilize KBR’s leading ammonia synthesis loop technology to deliver cost-competitive and low-carbon intensity ammonia, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide licensed proprietary engineering design for the 3,000 metric tons per day ammonia plant utilizing hydrogen produced by Shell’s Blue Hydrogen technology.



KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed nearly 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.



