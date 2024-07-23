2024 July 23 16:42

Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services

Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. ("Milaha"), the provider of maritime and logistics solutions, and Qatar Steel, the steel-making company in Qatar, signed a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services that will facilitate importing and exporting the products manufactured by Qatar Steel.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Milaha will leverage its extensive logistics solutions to deliver stevedoring services for the export and import of Qatar Steel's products, including rebars, billets, and coils. Milaha's services will include the provision of trailers, forklifts, and skilled manpower, facilitating the timely delivery of Qatar Steel products to destinations worldwide.





