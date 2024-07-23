  The version for the print
  2024 July 23 18:00

    Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels

    Telemar, the leading provider of smart maintenance and remote access technologies, has signed an agreement with Genoa-based shipping company Ignazio Messina & C Spa to provide safety services to seven of its existing vessels, according to the company's release.

    The Marlink Group company will deploy and manage the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) installation on seven vessels operated by Ignazio Messina & C.

    Telemar will manage installations onboard Jolly Argento, Jolly Oro, Jolly Rosa, Jolly Giada, Jolly Clivia, Jolly Verde and Jolly Bianco which joined the Messina fleet between August 2023 and April 2024, strengthening the company’s liner services in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Indian, African and European markets.

    Telemar will also be responsible for managing and maintaining the radio and navigation equipment onboard, ensuring top level assistance and safety.

    The contracts will consolidate service of critical bridge navigation equipment to a single provider, saving time and manpower and reducing the risk of non-compliance as scheduled service will be planned to agreed timeframes rather than carried out on an ‘ad hoc’ basis.

    Telemar specialises in Smart Maintenance and management of bridge electronics and safety systems, providing pro-active remote and in person support with the aim of reducing potential down-time and increasing vessel efficiency with a higher percentage of first-time fixes.

    Benefits for shipowners include streamlining troubleshooting wherever they are operating, Telemar can use the data collected to optimise asset lifecycles and deliver further efficiencies. This can be used to deliver more repairs remotely and increase first-time fixes for a more efficient service when its field engineers visit customer vessels.


