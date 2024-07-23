2024 July 23 14:58

Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects

Seatrium Limited has secured a series of repairs and upgrades contracts with an aggregate value of S$180 million from its partners, according to the company's release.

All projects, with the exception of one, will be completed by end 2024.

The range of complex contracts include major repairs on offshore vessels, naval vessels, ferries, LNG carriers, tankers, as well as damage repair.

Offshore Vessels Seatrium has secured a series of four offshore refits, including two jack-ups and two drillships, from esteemed regular customers, Velesto Energy Berhad, Zonda Drilling AS and Seadrill Limited.

Other contract awards include the repair and maintenance work for a heavy lift pipelay vessel, Sapura 1200, from Sapura Energy Berhad. In addition, the Group has been awarded the lifetime upgrade of Sea Challenger, a jack-up installation vessel from Japan Offshore Marine Company Ltd (JOM), a joint venture between Penta Ocean Construction and DEME. Fabrication works are ongoing to ready the vessel for her retrofit in 2025.

Naval Vessels Seatrium has also secured significant naval works from the Military Sealift Command, USA, as well as three vessels from Teekay Shipping (Australia), managed under the Australia Defence Maritime Support Services Program (DMSSP).

The Group wins a contract for the docking and repairs of Kaitaki, a roll-on/roll-off ferry operated by Interislander of New Zealand.

In the tankers segment, Seatrium was awarded periodic maintenance and upgrades to two tankers from ConocoPhillips / Polar Tankers Inc., one main engine, duel-fuel ready MAN Lifecycle Upgrade of a tanker from Alaska Tanker Company LLC, as well as a series of seven LNG vessels retrofits from its long-term partners.

In addition, it also bagged a contract to conduct major steel renewal work for a collision damaged vessel which is currently undergoing repairs.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.