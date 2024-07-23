2024 July 23 10:59

Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal

The new combined transport terminal at the Port of València is already in operation, allowing lorry semi-trailers to be loaded and unloaded between the road and the railway track, according to the company's release.

The first railway motorway on the Peninsula allows lorry trailers to travel from Italy to Madrid – and vice versa – by changing at the Valencian port area, thus saving 16,000 tonnes/year of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

The new infrastructure has meant a global investment of 20 million Euro, of which the PAV contributes with more than 3.7 million Euro and will allow more than 10,000 lorries to board the railway every year.



This new terminal facilitates the operation of the first railway motorway on the Peninsula as it allows lorries to travel between Madrid and Valencia on board the train, thus saving CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. In fact, according to the certified calculation of emissions in accordance with the ISO 14064-2 standard, the reduction of greenhouse gases per semi-trailer on the Valencia-Madrid route is 85%.



With the start-up of the new terminal, developed on the existing track beaches in the East dock of the Port of València, the port facilities have been provided with the necessary infrastructure – so that operators can opt for the operation of this service, under free competition – to carry out the transfer of cargo between road-rail modes of transport.

The area where it operates is located right next to the breakwater, in the area occupied by the railway and the access road to the southern end of the dock, which covers approximately 740 metres. The civil works consisted of the foundations of the two rails on which the gantry crane moves for loading and unloading operations of semi-trailers from the rail motorway, as well as the installations associated with the implementation of the gantry crane.

The new infrastructure has involved an overall investment of 20 million euros, which has been paid for by Valenciaport, Adif, TransItalia and Tramesa, as well as other collaborating companies.