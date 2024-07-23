2024 July 23 10:24

NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units

On July 8, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic) N.V., an NYK Group company, installed two wind-assisted ship-propulsion units on the bulk carrier NBA Magritte at the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which is engaged in a long-term charter contract with Cargill (USA). This is the first time a unit of this type has been installed on an NYK Group vessel, according to the company's release.

Sitting on a 20-foot-long (approximately 6-meter) flat rack container with no walls, VentoFoil has a 16-meter vertical wing that acts as suction sail which expects about 5 times as much force compared to no-suction versions.



VentoFoil creates propulsion with the pressure difference on both sides of the wing and is expected to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vessel navigation.

It takes in wind through its suction port and obtains greater propulsion by amplifying the pressure difference.

The system can be easily activated and deactivated through a touch panel installed on the bridge, enabling operation without increasing the crew’s workload.

It is smaller than similar wind equipment, making it easy to install and relocate. It can be folded in about 5 to 6 minutes, keeping it out of the way of cargo handling.



NBAtlantic will collect data on the propulsion generated by this equipment, as well as meteorological and ocean conditions during navigation, and measure the unit’s effectiveness in collaboration with Cargill International Inc. and NYK R&D subsidiary MTI Co., Ltd.



