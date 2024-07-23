2024 July 23 09:59

GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2028.