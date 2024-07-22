2024 July 22 17:36

NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities

NORDEN has entered into an agreement to acquire Norwegian dry bulk operator Norlat Shipping, which specialises in the shipment of forest products and other bulk commodities, with main trading routes from Northern Europe to North Africa and North America.



Privately owned Norlat was founded in 1986 and has since developed a core business focusing on the shipment of sawn timber from Baltic and Continental ports to North Africa and North America.

Norlat has offices in Sarpsborg and Bergen in Norway and in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, from where the company’s eight employees operate the asset light business, based on chartered vessels with four to five monthly shipments on predominately Handysize ships.



The acquisition will be NORDEN’s second, following the mid-2023 acquisition of the activities of Thorco Projects, which is today fully integrated into NORDEN’s Freight Services & Trading business unit, operating as ‘Projects & Parcelling’. Norlat Shipping will become part of the Projects & Parcelling team in NORDEN.

The acquisition sum is undisclosed and will not affect NORDEN’s guidance for full-year 2024. The acquisition is subject to merger clearance.