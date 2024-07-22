2024 July 22 16:47

ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center (USCG-RDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that opens the door to collaborative research and development on top-of-mind technologies impacting the maritime industry.

ABS and the USCG-RDC each have robust portfolios of maritime innovation projects that will benefit from cooperative efforts in areas of mutual interest. Activity under the MOU can include developing joint research publications, new technology qualifications and information sharing in a variety of research areas including remote and autonomous systems for uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles; advanced data analytics involving artificial intelligence and machine learning for maritime assets; cybersecurity for vessels, ports and transportation infrastructure; analysis of changing risks associated with the marine transportation system; and impacts of energy transition and alternative fuels in the maritime domain.



