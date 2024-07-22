2024 July 22 14:51

Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier

German shipping group Hartmann has taken delivery of a new liquid ethylene gas (LEG) carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Chinese shipbuilding company Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), according to Offshore Energy.

As informed, the delivery ceremony took place on July 19, 2024, at CIMC Pacific Offshore East District Terminal. The new 7,200-cbm LEG carrier was named Gaschem Alster.



The ship will use a dual-fuel main engine, which was installed to meet the latest emission requirements.

The company expects that the environmentally friendly features will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions during transportation, reflecting its advantages in environmental protection.

The vessel is the second in a series of three new LEG carriers the Chinese yard is building for Hartmann. The first vessel, Gaschem Fuji, was launched in October last year.

The vessel has a total length of about 116 meters and a width of 18 meters, with a molded depth of 12.3 meters, a design draft of 7 meters, and a load capacity of about 6,300 tons.

