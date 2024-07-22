2024 July 22 14:14

Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe

Jiangnan Shipyard, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, has officially delivered Gas Huanghe, the second vessel of the 99,000 cbm dual-fuel VLEC series built for Wanhua Chemical Company, according to the company's release.

The ship, independently developed and designed by Jiangnan, was delivered on July 16, 2024.

Jiangnan said this type of ship has the characteristics of “Leading design, advanced technology, green environmental protection, high efficiency and energy saving, comfortable environment and intelligent management.”

It is 230 meters long, 36.6 meters wide and 22.5 meters deep. It is classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and is suitable for the transport of ethane, ethylene, LPG and other liquefied gases.

According to Jiangnan, it has the advantages of low oil (gas) consumption, low evaporation rate (BOR), no liquid level restrictions and low maintenance costs.

The ship is “tailor-made” for the long-distance transport of ethane and offers “significant” economic and social benefits.

As a reminder, in September 2023, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Norway signed a contract with Høglund to supply complete cargo and fuel gas control systems for four VLECs to be built at the Jiangnan shipyard.

At that time, Wärtsilä announced that it would supply cargo handling systems, and Høglund was entrusted with the task of providing the comprehensive controls essential for the “smooth” operation of the VLECs.