2024 July 22 13:44

ABL to support offshore installation of French-Spanish interconnector

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by INELFE (INterconexión ELéctrica Francia-España) to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to oversee the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) of the Biscay interconnector between France and Spain, according to the company's release.

INELFE is the joint company set up by the French and Spanish electricity transmission system operators, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité and Red Eléctrica de España, and is responsible for building and activating the French-Spanish interconnectors (first Baixas-Santa Llogaia and now Biscay Gulf) to increase the interchange capacity between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe.

The project, co-financed by the European Union, is a PCI (Project of Common Interest) and consists of installing the interconnections between the Gatika substation near Bilbao, Spain and the Cubnezais substation in the French region of Aquitaine. It will consist of four cables, two per link. It will have a transmission capacity of 2 x 1,000 MW. In total, almost 400 km of land and mainly subsea interconnector cables using High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology will be installed.



ABL’s scope of work includes the technical document review of all procedures, drawings and calculations relating to warranted operations, suitability survey of the proposed fleet including dynamic positioning (DP) trials where relevant, and on-site attendance at the offshore operations.

The project has been awarded to ABL’s operations in France, based in Paris. It will be supported by ABL’s MWS teams in both France and Spain.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed consultancy ABL Group ASA and specialises in market-leading marine warranty services, marine assurance and risk, maritime consultancy services, and engineering and consultancy.