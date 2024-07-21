  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 21 17:29

    RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts

    RWE says it has been awarded exclusive seabed rights for an offshore development project in the Bass Strait, off Gippsland in Victoria. RWE has been granted a feasibility licence from the Australian Government for the development of an offshore wind farm close to the Kent Group islands in the Bass Strait, off the Gippsland coast in the state of Victoria. This area is Australia’s first designated offshore wind zone.

    This licence approval grants RWE, a key global player in renewable energy, an exclusive 7-year seabed right to develop the Kent Offshore Wind Farm project. The approval also allows RWE to apply for a commercial licence to build and operate the wind farm for up to 40 years.

    The lease area awarded to RWE has the potential to host a wind farm with up to two gigawatts (GW) of capacity, enough to power up to 1.6 million Australian homes with green electricity. The site is about 67 kilometres off the coast and has average water depths of 59 metres. The wind farm is expected to become operational in the first half of the 2030s, subject to the timing of the planning and approvals process, secured offtake as well as grid connection.

    The next step for RWE in the further development of this early-stage project is to carry out studies to help determine the project design and to submit applications for planning permission. RWE will also engage with key stakeholders, First Nations groups and other communities. Another key milestone in the project’s development at a later stage is to secure an offtake agreement.

    RWE brings many years of offshore wind expertise to Australia

    RWE is one of the world’s largest offshore wind companies, with a more than 20-year track record of developing, building, and operating offshore wind projects efficiently. The company currently operates 19 offshore wind farms. New offshore wind farms with a total capacity of more than 4 GW are currently under construction in Europe and further offshore projects are under development worldwide. RWE wants to grow its global offshore wind capacity from 3.3 GW today to 10 GW in 2030.

    The RWE Group has been involved in Australia for 10 years, starting in 2018 with the construction and subsequent operation of one of the country’s largest solar farms – the 249 MW Limondale Solar Farm in New South Wales. And in 2023, RWE was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement to deliver and operate Australia’s first eight-hour battery adjacent to the existing Limondale Solar Farm. RWE plans to invest around 6 billion Australian dollars by 2030, to develop up to 3 GW of onshore wind, solar and battery projects across the country. Furthermore, the company is also committed to supporting the further development of offshore wind in Australia. RWE is based in Melbourne and has a team of almost 70 experienced employees in the country – supported by the global RWE team.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
14:29 VARD signs contract on a CSOV with Rem Offshore
13:06 GovWire: All UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes in 2023
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds
16:47 Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania
16:25 MOL to invest in Carnot, a developer of technology for highly efficient engines
15:48 ABS and KRISO to advance SMR-powered vessels and floating power generation platforms
15:31 Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU
14:59 Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
14:13 Suez Canal reports 23.4% drop in annual revenue due to Red Sea crisis
13:42 Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong
13:08 Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship
12:30 DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade
12:11 Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
11:40 Two oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
11:20 World Bank Group releases report on offshore wind development scenarios for Brazil based on analysis by DNV
10:42 FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV
10:19 Port Houston approved for cold treatment
09:55 Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories rise 5% this month

2024 July 18

18:00 South Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm
17:31 IBIA seeks change to CII regulation for bunker vessels
17:06 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contract for CSOV
16:31 EU to invest record €7 billion in transport infrastructure
16:02 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput up 3% to 143.2 million tonnes in H1 2024
15:47 Port of Rotterdam posts cargo throughput of 220 million tonnes in first half 2024
15:30 Port of Oakland full imports rises 26.8% to 84,040 TEUs in June 2024
14:43 MSC increase own-operated service share
14:13 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:37 NYK acquires multiple segments of ENEOS Ocean’s shipping business
13:01 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 15-29 – MABUX
12:42 ITOCHU, Nihon Shipyard, ClassNK and MPA, signed MOU for joint study of ammonia fueled bulk carriers
12:12 KENC Engineering awarded with jacket seafastening scope
11:30 CMA CGM enters into a strategic partnership with Google
11:03 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 10% to 827,757 TEU in June 2024
10:53 The Government of Canada invests in marine industry’s transition to green ship technology
10:13 Scottish Government to purchase seven new ferries
09:19 Damen signs four vessel contract with Toyota Tsusho for Angolan port development project

2024 July 17

18:05 Peninsula completes LNG bunkering for ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar
17:36 Yangzijiang to invest $412 million in shipyard expansion
17:06 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.7% in June 2024
16:42 Damen starts steel cutting on new hybrid island class vessels for BC Ferries
16:23 Mabanaft submits permit-related approval documents for planned construction of ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
15:54 Helsinki, Tallinn ports get €15m EU funding
15:24 LNG carrier completes Arctic voyage to China in 18 days
14:45 Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded vessel on South African coast
14:23 Fertiglobe wins first H2Global pilot auction for renewable ammonia
13:54 Maersk says Red Sea shipping disruption having global effects
13:39 Average spot rates from the Far East to US East Coast increased by 3.7% - Xeneta
11:30 NYK completes world's first truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:52 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics sign JV in Saudi Arabia 
10:24 Port of Long Beach container volume up up 15.3% to 835,412 TEUs in June 2024

2024 July 16

18:02 China extends visa-free transit policy to 37 ports
17:25 Works on schedule for the Ravenna regasifier, with the plant operational in the first quarter of 2025
17:05 STX Heavy Industries changes name to “HD Hyundai Marine Engine”
16:45 OOCL's revenue rises 14pc to US$2.2bln
16:20 Saltchuk acquires all of the outstanding shares of Overseas Shipholding Group
15:57 EU sets four conditions for the port of Piraeus inverstments
15:41 Serbia to open tender for Prahovo port overhaul in 2024
15:37 EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno
15:34 Crew of capsized oil tanker off Oman still missing
15:14 Lomarlabs signs with Cargokite to develop a new ship class of micro ships
14:47 Greece extends naval drills that deter Russian oil transfers - Bloomberg