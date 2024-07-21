2024 July 21 17:39

Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals

A global IT outage, caused by a software update from American cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike, has prompted disruptions in several European container terminals, including Poland's Baltic Hub, UK's port of Felixstowe and the Dutch port of Rotterdam, Container News reported.



Baltic Hub informed that on the morning of July 19, the terminal was affected by difficulties caused by an operating systems failure.



"The failure was global in nature and involved a third-party software provider used by Baltic Hub," noted Baltic Hub Container Terminal, which said the operation of most systems has been restored.



The Port of Felixstowe was also affected by the global IT Crowdstrike issue at 05:40 on July 19, but haulage operations have recommenced. "We are working up to full capacity as soon as possible," pointed out the UK port in a statement.



Additionally, some companies in the port of Rotterdam, including a box terminal, are experiencing issues due to the global IT problem. The companies have adjusted their processes and are working on a solution, according to a statement by Port of Rotterdam Authority, which, however, said "the vital process for handling maritime traffic in the port is unaffected by the IT disruption".



The Authority added, "The Harbour Master Division and nautical service providers remain operational, while all crucial processes in the port continue without interruption."