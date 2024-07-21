2024 July 21 14:29

VARD signs contract on a CSOV with Rem Offshore

This is the third CSOV VARD delivers to REM Offshore

VARD says it has signed a contract for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art CSOV for Rem Offshore. This is the third CSOV (Commissioning Service Operation Vessel) VARD delivers to REM Offshore. The first two, REM Power and REM Wind, were delivered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.



The CSOV is tailored to provide services during the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms worldwide. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, is a highly versatile platform for all support operations for offshore wind farms, focusing on onboard logistics, safety, comfort, and superior functionality.



The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation. Substantial volumes in the vessel are set aside for future upgrades or conversion to zero emission energy sources.



Vard Electro's SeaQ integrated bridge system will be part of the equipment onboard. The SeaQ bridge is the highest level of bridge integration with an extended architecture. The bridge uses a combination of VARD-developed integration solutions combined with touch screens to gather various systems into one operator station. The system has full-function startup and control functions.