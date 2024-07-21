2024 July 21 13:06

GovWire: All UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes in 2023

Tonnage fell 5% from 2022 and 10% from 2019



In 2023, all UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes, reaching the lowest levels seen since 2000. Tonnage has declined 5% from 2022 and is down 10% since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, GovWire reported.



Below is a summary of the main points from the latest port freight trends in 2023: