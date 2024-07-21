GovWire: All UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes in 2023
Tonnage fell 5% from 2022 and 10% from 2019
In 2023, all UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes, reaching the lowest levels seen since 2000. Tonnage has declined 5% from 2022 and is down 10% since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, GovWire reported.
Below is a summary of the main points from the latest port freight trends in 2023:
- major port traffic decreased by 5% from 2022, falling to below pandemic levels
- minor port traffic declined by 3% from 2022, reaching the lowest levels seen from 2000
- domestic trafficdecreased by 3% from 2022, reflecting a decrease in coastwise and one port traffic
- international trafficdecreased by 6%, driven by a decline in imports and exports
- London handled the most tonnage traffic of all UK ports, accounting for 12% of all UK traffic, followed closely by Grimsby and Immingham (11%)
- liquid bulk saw the largest absolute decline of all cargo groups from 2022, followed by dry bulk