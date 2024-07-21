  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 21 11:32

    KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project

    KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability

    U.S. science, technology and engineering company KBR has been awarded an advisory consulting contract by Kuwait Oil Company for the development of a country-wide “masterplan” for the production of 17 GW of renewables and 25 GW of green hydrogen by 2050, Offshore Energy reported.

    Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability. The renewable power capability will be linked to the production of green hydrogen for internal industrial use, as well as for export purposes.

    The work is expected to be performed over the next 18 months, with KBR developing a market analysis, techno-commercial feasibility studies, as well training of Kuwaiti nationals.

    Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “We are excited to be a part of this significant national level strategy in Kuwait, as we continue to grow our presence in country.”

    “This win highlights our advisory capabilities in the development of major energy transition investments at a national level, supported by decades of successful project delivery and technology deployment in the GCC region. It is indicative of KBR’s strategic commitment to Kuwait, sustainability and the energy transition.”

    To note, in 2024, KBR has been awarded multiple contracts related to renewables and hydrogen.

    OCIOR Energy selected KBR’s technology K-GreeN for its green ammonia plant located in Odisha’s Gopalpur region, India, and the company also signed a contract to provide K-GreeN for the Holmaneset green energy project in Norway, being developed by Fortescue.

    Furthermore, a consortium consisting of Lotte Chemical, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and Samsung Engineering chose K-GreeN for Lotte Chemical’s green ammonia project, a part of H2biscus green hydrogen and ammonia project development in Sarawak, Malaysia.

    As for hydrogen-related activities, KBR entered an engineering services contract with First State Hydrogen for the support of the feasibility and development of a clean hydrogen production facility in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
14:29 VARD signs contract on a CSOV with Rem Offshore
13:06 GovWire: All UK ports handled a total of 434.9 million tonnes in 2023
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds
16:47 Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania
16:25 MOL to invest in Carnot, a developer of technology for highly efficient engines
15:48 ABS and KRISO to advance SMR-powered vessels and floating power generation platforms
15:31 Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU
14:59 Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
14:13 Suez Canal reports 23.4% drop in annual revenue due to Red Sea crisis
13:42 Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong
13:08 Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship
12:30 DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade
12:11 Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
11:40 Two oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
11:20 World Bank Group releases report on offshore wind development scenarios for Brazil based on analysis by DNV
10:42 FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV
10:19 Port Houston approved for cold treatment
09:55 Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories rise 5% this month

2024 July 18

18:00 South Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm
17:31 IBIA seeks change to CII regulation for bunker vessels
17:06 Rem Offshore and VARD sign contract for CSOV
16:31 EU to invest record €7 billion in transport infrastructure
16:02 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput up 3% to 143.2 million tonnes in H1 2024
15:47 Port of Rotterdam posts cargo throughput of 220 million tonnes in first half 2024
15:30 Port of Oakland full imports rises 26.8% to 84,040 TEUs in June 2024
14:43 MSC increase own-operated service share
14:13 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:37 NYK acquires multiple segments of ENEOS Ocean’s shipping business
13:01 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 15-29 – MABUX
12:42 ITOCHU, Nihon Shipyard, ClassNK and MPA, signed MOU for joint study of ammonia fueled bulk carriers
12:12 KENC Engineering awarded with jacket seafastening scope
11:30 CMA CGM enters into a strategic partnership with Google
11:03 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 10% to 827,757 TEU in June 2024
10:53 The Government of Canada invests in marine industry’s transition to green ship technology
10:13 Scottish Government to purchase seven new ferries
09:19 Damen signs four vessel contract with Toyota Tsusho for Angolan port development project

2024 July 17

18:05 Peninsula completes LNG bunkering for ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar
17:36 Yangzijiang to invest $412 million in shipyard expansion
17:06 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports down 8.7% in June 2024
16:42 Damen starts steel cutting on new hybrid island class vessels for BC Ferries
16:23 Mabanaft submits permit-related approval documents for planned construction of ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
15:54 Helsinki, Tallinn ports get €15m EU funding
15:24 LNG carrier completes Arctic voyage to China in 18 days
14:45 Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded vessel on South African coast
14:23 Fertiglobe wins first H2Global pilot auction for renewable ammonia
13:54 Maersk says Red Sea shipping disruption having global effects
13:39 Average spot rates from the Far East to US East Coast increased by 3.7% - Xeneta
11:30 NYK completes world's first truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:52 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics sign JV in Saudi Arabia 
10:24 Port of Long Beach container volume up up 15.3% to 835,412 TEUs in June 2024

2024 July 16

18:02 China extends visa-free transit policy to 37 ports
17:25 Works on schedule for the Ravenna regasifier, with the plant operational in the first quarter of 2025
17:05 STX Heavy Industries changes name to “HD Hyundai Marine Engine”
16:45 OOCL's revenue rises 14pc to US$2.2bln
16:20 Saltchuk acquires all of the outstanding shares of Overseas Shipholding Group
15:57 EU sets four conditions for the port of Piraeus inverstments
15:41 Serbia to open tender for Prahovo port overhaul in 2024
15:37 EIB lends €90 million for sustainable expansion of the Port of Livorno
15:34 Crew of capsized oil tanker off Oman still missing
15:14 Lomarlabs signs with Cargokite to develop a new ship class of micro ships
14:47 Greece extends naval drills that deter Russian oil transfers - Bloomberg