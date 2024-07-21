2024 July 21 11:32

KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project

KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability

U.S. science, technology and engineering company KBR has been awarded an advisory consulting contract by Kuwait Oil Company for the development of a country-wide “masterplan” for the production of 17 GW of renewables and 25 GW of green hydrogen by 2050, Offshore Energy reported.



Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability. The renewable power capability will be linked to the production of green hydrogen for internal industrial use, as well as for export purposes.



The work is expected to be performed over the next 18 months, with KBR developing a market analysis, techno-commercial feasibility studies, as well training of Kuwaiti nationals.



Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “We are excited to be a part of this significant national level strategy in Kuwait, as we continue to grow our presence in country.”



“This win highlights our advisory capabilities in the development of major energy transition investments at a national level, supported by decades of successful project delivery and technology deployment in the GCC region. It is indicative of KBR’s strategic commitment to Kuwait, sustainability and the energy transition.”



To note, in 2024, KBR has been awarded multiple contracts related to renewables and hydrogen.



OCIOR Energy selected KBR’s technology K-GreeN for its green ammonia plant located in Odisha’s Gopalpur region, India, and the company also signed a contract to provide K-GreeN for the Holmaneset green energy project in Norway, being developed by Fortescue.



Furthermore, a consortium consisting of Lotte Chemical, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and Samsung Engineering chose K-GreeN for Lotte Chemical’s green ammonia project, a part of H2biscus green hydrogen and ammonia project development in Sarawak, Malaysia.



As for hydrogen-related activities, KBR entered an engineering services contract with First State Hydrogen for the support of the feasibility and development of a clean hydrogen production facility in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.