2024 July 21 09:57

WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

The 1,500-passenger, 160-vehicle hybrid electric ships are pivotal to WSF’s Ferry System Electrification plan and support its goal of a zero-emission fleet by 2050



ABB says it has been awarded a contract by Washington State Ferries (WSF) to serve as the propulsion single source vendor (PSSV) for its groundbreaking new hybrid electric 160-auto ferries. This project marks a significant milestone in the evolution of sustainable maritime transportation in the US and beyond, with ABB playing a pivotal role in the development and delivery of the five new build vessels.



In its role as PSSV, ABB will supply comprehensive hybrid electric propulsion systems that include the Onboard DC Grid™ power distribution solution, energy storage, advanced energy management, and integrated marine automation. The innovative propulsion package is designed to enhance operational efficiency, help reduce emissions, and ensure reliable performance for the new vessels. ABB will also deliver extensive design and engineering support, working closely with WSF to ensure seamless integration of the hybrid electric technology into the new ferries. This collaborative approach underscores ABB’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of its partners.



“We are honored to be selected by Washington State Ferries as its propulsion single source vendor for the new hybrid electric 160-auto ferries,” said Drew Orvieto, Vice president of sales for Marine Systems, US at ABB Marine & Ports. “This partnership highlights our shared vision for sustainability and our dedication to pioneering advanced technologies that drive the industry forward. We look forward to supporting WSF in its mission to provide cleaner, more efficient ferry services for the communities they serve.”



WSF manages the largest ferry system in the United States, operating 21 auto-passenger ferries across 10 routes serving 19 terminals. The five new hybrid electric ferries will be the first of 16 new vessels delivered as part of WSF’s $3.98 billion Ferry System Electrification plan. The new ferries will play a crucial role in WSF’s strategy to modernize its fleet and reduce its environmental footprint. By integrating ABB’s propulsion systems, WSF aims to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in pursuit of a zero-emission ferry fleet by 2050 in alignment with the state's broader environmental goals.



“Big picture, this contract with ABB is about rebuilding our fleet and restoring reliable service to our customers,” said Matt von Ruden, WSF system electrification program administrator. “ABB’s specialized knowledge and expertise helps reduce risk and ensure performance in the design, construction and delivery of our first five new hybrid-electric ferries.”



ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.