2024 July 20 14:21

DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil

DOF announces multiple contract awards with Petrobras and a 1st Tier EPCI-SURF Contractor in Brazil.



AHTS Skandi Jupiter and AHTS Skandi Mercury, both under management contracts with DOF, have been contracted by Petrobras to operate as AHTS 230t BP after the same competitive tender process earlier this year that led to the contract of Skandi Amazonas, Skandi Rio and Skandi Botafogo, the Group said.



Both Skandi Jupiter and Skandi Mercury are currently operating in the North Sea region and are planned to be mobilized to Brazil after modifications to comply with Petrobras requirements. Both contracts, with 3-year durations plus options, are scheduled to start by 2Q or 3Q 2025 but can be adjusted by mutual agreement.



Also in Brazil, Skandi Salvador, a Brazilian built and flagged MPSV equipped with 140t AHC crane and two WROVs, was chartered by a 1st Tier EPCI-SURF Contractor for a 180-day firm period plus options, to support their operations at Petrobras Pre-Salt fields developments. Contract commencement is immediately.



Skandi Salvador is currently operating for Petrobras at Libra as a MPSV with redelivery scheduled for the beginning of August. Geoholm has started the contract as a front runner until Skandi Salvador is released from her current commitments.



In parallel with the charter contract, the 1st Tier EPCI Contractor also awarded a Survey Services contract on board of both vessels to DOF Subsea Brazil.