2024 July 19 16:47

Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania

The Tasmanian Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company PTY Ltd.) has ordered two car and passenger ferries from Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for a challenging open sea route between Victoria and Tasmania. At the same time, the shipyard is also building the first multi-role corvette for the Finnish Defence Forces, according to the company's release.

Rauma shipyard celebrated the launch of the Spirit of Tasmania V with traditional ceremonies. The vessel is the second of two car and passenger ferries ordered from the shipyard for Tasmania. The launch and christening ceremony of the first vessel, Spirit of Tasmania IV, was held last October. The vessels are being built for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company.

The car and passenger ferries built by RMC will operate between Geelong and Devonport on Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions. The vessels will replace their sister ships built in Finland in the 1990s. The passenger, vehicle, and cargo capacity of the new ships is significantly greater than that of their predecessors.

The first of TT-Line Company’s new vessels, Spirit of Tasmania IV, will be delivered to the client this August. The Spirit of Tasmania V, launched today, will be completed next spring.



There are currently three vessels being built simultaneously at the Rauma shipyard. Alongside the TT-Line vessels, construction on the first multi-role corvette for the Finnish Navy began last autumn in its dedicated multi-role hall. The combined employment impact of these projects is over 7,000 person-years.

Rauma shipyard is investing and renewing itself. RMC is building a new industrial way of operating, which will strengthen the company’s competitiveness and profitability. In addition to expertise, RMC, together with the strong support of the local community has invested in independent steel production, a new multi-role hall, and a heavy transfer ramp among other improvements at the shipyard.

The total value of the vessels in RMC’s current order book is EUR 1.4 billion and extends all the way to the year to 2028.

This year marks the tenth anniversary since the founding of RMC. During this time, three of the car and passenger ferries delivered by the fully Finnish-owned shipyard have been awarded internationally: Hammershus (Molslinjen) in 2018, Aurora Botnia (Wasaline) in 2021, and MyStar (Tallink) in 2022.