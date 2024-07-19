2024 July 19 14:59

Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding

Fratelli Cosulich held on Friday 19th July 2024, the steel cutting ceremony was held at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

The 7,990 dwt IMO Type II chemical vessel has a capacity of over 8,000 m3 and will be able to carry both green methanol and biofuels. It will be equipped with three MAN GenSets designed for running on methanol.

The four-stroke engines will be part of a diesel-electric propulsion system, while an onboard battery storage system will optimize fuel consumption and reduce GHG emissions.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery during the last quarter of 2025 and will be located at the Port of Singapore under a contract with global commodities trader Trafigura.



