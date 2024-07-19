2024 July 19 13:42

Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong

A pair of dual fuel (diesel and LNG) RAstar 4200-DF standby vessels have recently entered service with Hongkong Salvage & Towage (HKST). Built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards, LNG Sentinel I and LNG Sentinel II were specifically designed for service at the Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited (HKLTL) import terminal, according to Robert Allan's release.

Featuring a unique electrical propulsion system with Z-drives that can receive power from both diesel and dual fuel (diesel and LNG) propulsion gensets, these vessels will help maintain a safety zone around the terminal and assist with berthing of LNG carriers to the jetty. They will also transport personnel plus equipment between Hong Kong and the floating regasification and storage unit (FSRU) and jetty. Their standby duties may include emergency towing of the FSRU, fire-fighting, spill response, and rescue.

Working closely with both HKST and Cheoy Lee Shipyards through the design process was key to enabling Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) to design this vessel pair that are customized for the missions for which they will be tasked.

These vessels are notably the 8th and 9th LNG dual fuel tugs completed to five different Robert Allan Ltd. designs, with three classification societies, and for service on three continents, which is illustrative of the company’s unique expertise in the design of workboats incorporating the use of alternative fuels and propulsion technologies for any service, class, or region.



