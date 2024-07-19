2024 July 19 13:08

Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship

Bluferries, the company of the FS Italiane Group’s Polo Logistica operating in maritime transportation in the Strait of Messina, Italy, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services Ltd., and RINA, a multinational inspection, certification, and engineering consultancy, announce the launch of a state-of-the-art hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship, Sikania II Hybrid. This innovative vessel is set to revolutionize passenger travel between Villa San Giovanni (Reggio Calabria) and Messina, Italy. Designed by the Greek company C.T.E. Perdikaris and built in Greece by Celt under RINA surveillance, this vessel represents a significant leap forward in sustainable maritime technology.

At the heart of this new vessel lies its hybrid propulsion system, a testament to Bluferries' commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. The hybrid system seamlessly integrates traditional diesel engines with advanced electric propulsion, significantly reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. This dual approach not only enhances environmental sustainability by offering zero emissions at port during loading and unloading operations but also reduces fuel consumption during navigation, ensuring reliable and efficient service for passengers.

Crafted with precision by C.T.E. Perdikaris, the new ferry features a sleek and modern design that enhances both performance and passenger comfort. Similar in size and capability to the "Sikania II Hybrid" Ro-Ro ferry of the company, this vessel measures approximately 105 meters in length and boasts a gross tonnage of 4,100 GT. It is designed to transport 22 heavy vehicles or 125 cars and 400 persons, offering ample space and advanced amenities for passengers and cargo alike.

The true innovation of this vessel lies in its use of green technologies. The ship is equipped with four azimuth thrusters Z-drive, each connected directly to one diesel engine of 1000kW and one electrical motor of 350kW. The electrical motors are connected to NMC batteries with an energy storage capacity of 1MWh. The vessel is energy-independent, featuring an advanced energy management system. During navigation, the batteries can be charged through the electrical motors acting as shaft generators. The stored energy is used for hybrid propulsion, combining diesel engines and electric motors to supply power to the azimuth thrusters. When approaching port, the vessel operates on fully electric propulsion for zero emissions during all maneuvering, loading, and unloading operations. Additionally, solar panels fitted on board provide 25kW of power, supplying all ship accommodation services.

Mercitalia Logistics, the lead company of the FS Italiane Group's Polo Logistica, is a multimodal system operator at European level, operating in 12 countries. It offers integrated logistics services, including first and last mile connections and the management of terminals and logistics platforms to enable full intermodality with road and sea.

Bluferries is a premier maritime transportation company dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and sustainable ferry services across Italy.

C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services Ltd. is a leading marine engineering firm renowned for its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability. With decades of experience, the company specializes in architectural, engineering, and technical services for the maritime industry. Their expertise spans the design and construction of a wide range of vessels, from commercial ferries to sophisticated hybrid ships, all adhering to the highest standards of environmental and operational excellence.

RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2023 of 797 million euros, 5,800 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.