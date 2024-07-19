2024 July 19 12:30

DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade

DP World and Evyap Group have completed a strategic merger, bringing together the strengths of two major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub that will elevate Türkiye's pivotal role in global trade, according to the company's release. The completion follows regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority.

The newly formed entity, DP World Evyap, sees DP World assuming a 58% stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42% share of DP World Yarımca. The rebranding will introduce 'DP World Evyap Yarımca' and 'DP World Evyap Körfez' as the new names for these key maritime gateways.

DP World Evyap will help meet the increasing demand for sophisticated logistics in the region, boost Türkiye’s export and import volumes, open up the growth of new sectors and strengthen the country’s growing status as a major hub in international supply chains.

The merger will produce a combined 2088 metres of berthing space, and will allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals. Total annual container handling capacity will also exceed 2 million TEUs, and the integrated operation expands to include project and heavy lift cargo services.

Moreover, DP World Evyap will have access to advanced road and rail links, and expedited turnaround times, powered by a team of over 900 logistics experts dedicated to optimising cargo journeys.