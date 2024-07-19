2024 July 19 10:42

FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV

FPSO Bacalhau has received the Approval in Principle (AiP) for Abate Notation from classification society DNV, making it the first new built FPSO in the world to achieve this prestigious recognition, according to MODEC's release.

In this project, a comprehensive assessment of greenhouse gas emissions abatement on FPSO Bacalhau was conducted according to DNV guidelines. The Abate notation requires stringent management of emission systems (similar to ISO 50001 Energy Management requirements) and the implementation of substantial abatement measures onboard to prevent non-emergency flaring and optimize the efficiency of power/heat generation.

MODEC especially acknowledges Equinor ASA, the ultimate customer for the FPSO Bacalhau project, for having the foresight and willingness to initiate many of the technical requirements incorporated into the FPSO Bacalhau, which has resulted in her being an environmentally friendly FPSO.



