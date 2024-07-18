2024 July 18 17:31

IBIA seeks change to CII regulation for bunker vessels

Bunker industry organisation IBIA is seeking changes to the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulation to avoid it having an unfair impact on bunker delivery vessels, according to Ship & Bunker.

The organisation has submitted a proposal to the UN body's Marine Environment Protection Committee to amend the Cll methodology and formula, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"With the IMO's initial Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings applied to ships, like others IBIA has noted the current inadequacies of CII methodology to appropriately reflect the service of bunker vessels which predominantly operate over short distances (duration) in port areas," the organisation said.

The Cll rules came into effect on January 1, 2023 and give ships an annual efficiency rating on a scale of A (best) to E (worst), Ships with D and E ratings must improve to at least a C rating.

IBIA's proposal would incorporate a correction factor for short voyages to prevent ships with frequent short-duration voyages like bunker delivery vessels from being disproportionately penalised.