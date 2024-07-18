2024 July 18 15:30

Port of Oakland full imports rises 26.8% to 84,040 TEUs in June 2024

The Port of Oakland June full container volume continues to grow, showing signs of a return to pre-pandemic trends, according to the company's release.

Full imports jumped 26.8%, with 84,040 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) handled by port operators in June 2024, in contrast to 66,295 TEUs in June 2023, marking the highest monthly total since August 2022.



Full exports saw an increase of 22.9%, with 66,540 TEUs transiting in June 2024, compared to 54,138 TEUs in June 2023. Full exports continue to recover from the depressed volumes seen during the pandemic and have stabilized around 65,000 to 70,000 TEUs each month. Oakland remains a leading gateway for agricultural and recycled materials exports.

Empty imports declined 11.1%, with 10,237 TEUs passing through Port facilities in June 2024, versus 11,516 TEUs in June 2023. Empty exports rose 35%, with 32,244 TEUs transiting port facilities in June 2024, compared to 23,879 TEUs in June 2023.



