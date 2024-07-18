2024 July 18 12:12

KENC Engineering awarded with jacket seafastening scope

KENC has been awarded an engineering contract for the seafastening of two large jackets, according to the company's release.

These large jackets are integral components of an offshore high voltage station (OHVS). Upon completion, the offshore windfarm will stand as the largest and most powerful offshore windfarm in the Baltic sea boasting a total capacity of 927 megawatts.

KENC’s scope includes the design and engineering of the seafastening for the OHVS substructures. The steel jackets, each weighing 3700 metric tons and standing approximately 33 meters tall. During transport, these jackets will be positioned vertically on a barge. The lower and upper grillage system, designed and engineered by KENC, will provide crucial support for the jackets during the transition.

KENC Engineering delivers engineering services and turn-key equipment for leading contractors is the global offshore energy industry.