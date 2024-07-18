  The version for the print
    CMA CGM enters into a strategic partnership with Google

    CMA CGM and Google today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across CMA CGM's operations worldwide, according to the company's release.
     
    By leveraging Google's proven AI solutions and insights from experts, CMA CGM will help empower its employees’ decision-making. In fact, every program and tool developed within the partnership will be designed to assist users in their decision-making processes across several key workflows.
     
    This comprehensive collaboration aims to revolutionize shipping by enhancing efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability to market fluctuations and disruptions, resulting in faster and more responsive customer service. As part of the partnership, CMA CGM will actively seek to optimize vessel routes, container handling, and inventory management to ensure efficient and timely delivery of goods while minimizing costs and carbon footprints.
     
    CEVA Logistics, the logistics arm of CMA CGM, will pioneer the data-driven future of logistics, focusing first on warehouse smart management aimed at better operating its 10.3 million square meters of warehouse space. The smart management tool, built on Google technology, will allow CEVA Logistics to better anticipate and plan its operations thanks to an enhanced volume & demand forecasting.
     
    Furthermore, the partnership will extend to CMA Media, providing an edge for CMA in the media landscape. Google’s AI expertise in this field will help CMA Media develop critical tools to assist its journalists in their day-to-day work, such as synthesizing and translating documents, generating media snippets for social networks, or digitizing and referencing archives from articles, photos, or videos.
     
    The partnership will eventually benefit all CMA CGM associates thanks to dedicated high-impact training sessions at TANGRAM, the Group’s excellence centre for learning and innovation.
     
    This collaboration is part of CMA CGM’s overall strategy to transform its business through AI innovation. It follows key moves such as CMA CGM’s investment in Mistral AI, PoolSide, and Dataiku, as well as the launch of open science lab, Kyutai.
     
    The CMA CGM Group serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers.

