2024 July 18 11:03

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 10% to 827,757 TEU in June 2024

The Port of Los Angeles processed a healthy 827,757 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in June, a 10% increase over the previous month and less than 1% compared to last June, which was the Port’s best month in 2023. Six months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 14% ahead of the previous year.



Matt Priest, the President and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, which represents 95% of U.S. footwear sales, joined the Port’s media briefing. Priest discussed factors impacting the supply chain, and how retailers are gearing up for the holiday season.



June 2024 loaded imports landed at 428,753 TEUs, a 1.5% drop compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 122,515 TEUs, an increase of 13% compared to last year. June marked the 13th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.



The Port processed 276,489 empty containers, a 4.5% decrease compared to 2023.



Overall, the Port has moved 4,731,491 TEUs the first six months of 2024, a 14% increase over the 2023 mark of 4,137,379 TEUs.