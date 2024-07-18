2024 July 18 10:53

The Government of Canada invests in marine industry’s transition to green ship technology

Transport Canada is taking action to address the environmental impacts of marine shipping through its green shipping corridors program, according to Government of Canada's release.

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Vance Badawey, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $1.7 million for 14 projects under the Green Shipping Corridor Program’s Clean Vessel Demonstration stream. This funding will:

help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships;

invest in shore power technology; and

prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports.

Through programs like the Green Shipping Corridor Program, Transport Canada is continuing to work with Indigenous groups, government, industry, and environmental stakeholders to protect the environment and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Decarbonizing the marine sector is a key part of the Government of Canada’s climate action plan. It requires sector-wide collaboration and innovation to reduce the impact of shipping emissions on surrounding communities and ecosystems, while supporting economic growth.



Transportation is Canada's second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and accounts for one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. Marine shipping emissions accounted for close to 3% of emissions globally in 2018.

The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream under the Green Shipping Corridor Program will provide up to $1.7 million in grant funding to advance the domestic marine industry’s knowledge and capacity to transition vessels to zero-emission or low carbon fuel propulsion systems.