2024 July 17 18:05

Peninsula completes LNG bunkering for ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar

Peninsula has announced the LNG bunkering of the car carrier, Thor Highway, by its LNG bunker vessel, Levante LNG, according to LNG Industry. The supply operation was carried out for ‘K’ LINE in Gibraltar.

The Thor Highway, operated by ‘K’ LINE, is a newly-built LNG dual-fuelled car carrier chartered by the company and was delivered this year.

The operation was carried out by Levante LNG. The smooth delivery also highlights Gibraltar and its Port Authority’s ambition in making their port a key hub for LNG bunkering in the Mediterranean.