2024 July 17 15:54

Helsinki, Tallinn ports get €15m EU funding

A twin-port project of the Port of Helsinki and the Port of Tallinn has received a funding of about 15.4 million euros from the European Union, said the Port of Helsinki in a press release on Tuesday.

The four-year project named “The Twin-Port VI” is a continuation of the long-term cooperation between the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn, which will continue to reduce transport system emissions and improve the conditions for passenger and freight transport operations.

The total budget of the project is €30.8 million, of which EU funding covers 50%.

The Port of Helsinki’s share of the grant is about €5.2 million.

The project includes onshore power systems for vessel traffic in Vuosaari which will cut down emissions and increase sustainability.

The Port of Helsinki and the Port of Tallinn have collaborated on five previous TWIN-PORT projects.

The Port of Helsinki is one of Europe’s busiest passenger harbours and Finland’s leading general port for international freight traffic, aiming to be a pioneer in sustainable port operations.