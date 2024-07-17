2024 July 17 11:30

NYK completes world's first truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering of ammonia-fueled tugboat

On July 17, NYK supplied fuel ammonia to an NYK-owned ammonia-fueled tugboat ("A-Tug") scheduled to become the world's first commercial ammonia-fueled vessel upon completion at the end of August. The bunkering was completed at the port of Yokohama using the truck-to-ship method, the first time an A-Tug has ever been fueled using this method, according to the company's release.



This fuel ammonia replenishment was conducted at the Honmoku Wharf of the port of Yokohama under a fuel-supply agreement that NYK concluded with JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA") in late May of this year, with the cooperation of the city of Yokohama’s Port and Harbor Bureau. The fuel ammonia replenished was ECOANN, which is produced by Resonac Corporation ("Resonac") at the company's Kawasaki plant partially using recycled plastics as one of the fuel’s raw materials. ECOANN is one of the most environmentally friendly types of fuel ammonia and will be used for the sea trials of the A-Tug, which is undergoing modification at the NYK Group's Keihin Dock Co. Ltd. After the vessel's delivery, the charterer, Shin Nippon Kaiyosha, will be supplied with fuel ammonia by JERA.