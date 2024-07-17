2024 July 17 10:24

Port of Long Beach container volume up up 15.3% to 835,412 TEUs in June 2024

The Port of Long Beach achieved its most active June and busiest quarter on record, boosted by increased consumer demand as retailers stock shelves for back-to-school shopping, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 835,412 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, up 15.3% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in June 2018 by 83,224 TEUs. Imports rose 16.4% to 415,677 TEUs, while exports saw a 1.4% decrease to 115,303 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port jumped 21.6% to 304,433 TEUs.



