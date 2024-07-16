2024 July 16 17:25

Works on schedule for the Ravenna regasifier, with the plant operational in the first quarter of 2025

Works are proceeding according to schedule on Ravenna's offshore regasifier, which will land 8.5 km from Punta Marina at the end of the year, and become operational in the first quarter of 2025, according to Snam's release. Progress is approximately 90% for land works (with 450,000 hours worked) and more than 50% for sea works (800,000 hours worked). The floating LNG terminal is currently at the construction site in Dubai for the necessary adjustments to its location on the coast in front of Marina di Ravenna.



Dismantling of the Petra platform has also been ongoing since February 2024, followed by the installation of the structures of the new mooring platform in mid-May (an imposing work approximately 440 metres long and weighing over 14,000 tonnes). Work on the breakwater (approximately 900 metres), which is currently in the tendering phase, will begin in August 2024 and end in October 2026, guaranteeing safe and continuous operation of the facility, even in particularly adverse weather and sea conditions.



This was the focus of the press conference held today in Ravenna, during which the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Mayor of Ravenna, Michele de Pascale, and Snam CEO, Stefano Venier, spoke together to take stock of the roadmap for the arrival of the BW Singapore, a floating LNG terminal purchased by Snam in July 2022 with an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic metres, just like Italis floating LNG terminal operating in Piombino since July 2023.



With the commissioning of BW Singapore, the country's total regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion cubic metres per year, a volume corresponding to about 45% of the Italian gas demand in 2023. This figure (28 billion cubic metres) matches the quantity imported from Russia in 2021 and, as such, it is capable of consolidating the security of supplies that Italy is continuing to work on, also through the wide range of actions and projects under Snam.



The positive effects on the area related to the construction of the plant were also confirmed. Of the over 240 suppliers involved, more than 80 are based in the Ravenna Province or in Emilia-Romagna. The contracts awarded to companies in the Ravenna area amount to more than EUR 300 million (about 30% of the entire investment). Each year, Snam will incur costs for EUR 30 million (maritime services, O&M activities, weather services and monitoring), which in turn will feed the local economy. From an employment point of view, 800 people are engaged in the project, and at peak activity there will be more than 1,200 people at work.