2024 July 16 15:41

Serbia to open tender for Prahovo port overhaul in 2024

Serbia will this year open a tender for a reconstruction of the Danube river port of Prahovo with an estimated budget of 36 million euro ($39.3 million), according to SeeNews.



The investment will be funded through the state budget, Tanjug news agency quoted infrastructure minister Goran Vesic as saying during a visit to the Prahovo port on Friday.

The upgrade will increase the port's throughput capacity to around 3.5 million tonnes per year from its current capacity of 1.5 million, Vesic said.

Separately, Vesic told Tanjug on Friday that the construction of a new 18.3 kilometres-long railroad in Belgrade, linking the Zemun Polje neighborhood with the planned national football stadium and the Expo complex, will start by the end of July.

Vesic added that the signing of the contract for the procurement of the first nine trains that will operate on the railroad is in progress.

On Sunday, Vesic told Tanjug that Serbia will issue construction permits for Vozd Karadjordje, a motorway linking European transport Corridors X and XI on the territory of Serbia, in mid-November, with works expected to commence by the end of the year.