2024 July 16 16:20

Saltchuk acquires all of the outstanding shares of Overseas Shipholding Group

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. has successfully completed its previously announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. not already owned by Saltchuk for a purchase price of $8.50 per share in cash, an enterprise value of approximately $950 million. The transaction closed this morning, and OSG is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Saltchuk.



OSG joins Saltchuk as its seventh business unit, adding energy shipping to its diversified lines of business which include domestic shipping, international shipping, logistics, marine services, energy distribution, and air cargo.



The proposed transaction was announced May 20, 2024 and the expiration of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 was announced on June 26th.

Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., acting as joint depositary and paying agent for the tender, have advised that, as of the expiration of the tender offer, approximately 47,770,076 shares of OSG common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 66% of the issued and outstanding shares of OSG common stock, which percentage does not include Saltchuk’s holdings.

As a result of the completion of the transaction, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 10, 2024, all shares of OSG common stock will cease trading, and the OSG shares will subsequently be delisted from NYSE and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



Saltchuk is a privately owned family of diversified freight transportation, marine service, and energy distribution companies, with consolidated annual revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and 8,500 employees.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (“OSG”) provides liquid bulk transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG’s 21 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.