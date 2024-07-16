2024 July 16 13:24

High cat fines found in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region bunker fuel samples, alerts CTI-Maritec

Bunker fuel testing and marine surveying business Maritec Pte Ltd (CTI-Maritec) on Friday (12 July) issued an alert regarding high levels of Aluminium and Silicon (Al+Si) concentrations — referred to as catalytic (cat) fines —found after testing multiple samples from various bunker deliveries from the ARA region.

From the period of 08 May 2024 to 05 July 2024, Maritec Pte Ltd (hereafter referred to as CTI-Maritec) tested twenty-two samples representing both HSFO and VLSFO deliveries from various suppliers in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, which showed Aluminium and Silicon (Al+Si) concentrations ranging from 40 mg/Kg up to 177 mg/kg.

Out of the twenty-two samples, CTI-Maritec found Aluminium and Silicon (Al+Si) concentrations in two samples to be above 100 mg/Kg and in one sample at 68 mg/Kg level. While the rest of the samples fell within the specifications of ISO8217:2005 (80 ppm) and even within the ISO8217:2010/2017 specification (including permitted limits of 72 PPM as per ISO4259 for a single test result), the Cat fines content were still considered at high levels. Many of these samples were also found to have high density, high TSP and high CCAI.

Aluminium and Silicon are main classes of abrasive solids found in fuels. High levels of abrasive particles at the engine inlet may lead to abnormal wear and tear of the fuel system components, piston rings and cylinder liners. To control the maximum amount of catalyst fines delivered to the engine, many engine builders specify a maximum limit of 15 mg/kg of Aluminium plus Silicon at engine inlet. An efficiently operating fuel purification system is the main way of removing these particles. Measuring the fuel’s Aluminium and Silicon concentrations before and after centrifuge provides an indication of the efficiency of the system in removing catalyst fines. Due to relatively high TSP, fuels might generate increased sludge formation, especially at the Purifiers and filters. Due to high CCAI, fuels might have ignition and combustion related issues.