2024 July 16 10:47

Maersk signs an MoU for ship recycling in Bahrain

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and A.P. Moller – Maersk to evaluate and establish a ship recycling initiative in the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to the company's release.

According to the MoU, both the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will provide regulatory support to ASRY, which, in turn, will be responsible for equipping the yard and docks with the necessary requirements for the ship recycling process. A.P. Moller – Maersk, an integrated logistics company, will serve as the technical and operational advisor, providing expertise on implementing sustainable practices and responsible standards in ship recycling. SULB will utilise the steel from the ship recycling process and further process and recycle it for the local and international markets.

The MoU, the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, aims to develop a ship recycling and green steel ecosystem in Bahrain by establishing collaboration between the Government and industry stakeholders and ensuring sustainability during the entire process. The MoU also exemplifies successful public-private partnerships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.



Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) is the government body responsible for the development and regulation of the Kingdom’s transportation and telecommunications infrastructure and systems.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.