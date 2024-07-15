  The version for the print
  2024 July 15 16:24

    Saipem awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia worth approximately 500 million USD

    Saipem has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia, under the existing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco. The overall amount of the two projects is approximately 500 million USD, according to the company's release.

    Specifically, Saipem’s scope of work under the first project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42” for the Abu Safa Field, while the activities related to the second project involve the production maintenance programs of the Berri and Manifa Fields.

    Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “One Company” organized into business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 7 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 21 construction vessels (of which 17 owned and 4 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 15 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned.

