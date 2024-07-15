2024 July 15 16:24

Saipem awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia worth approximately 500 million USD

Saipem has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia, under the existing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco. The overall amount of the two projects is approximately 500 million USD, according to the company's release.

Specifically, Saipem’s scope of work under the first project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42” for the Abu Safa Field, while the activities related to the second project involve the production maintenance programs of the Berri and Manifa Fields.

