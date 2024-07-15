2024 July 15 18:06

European Shipowners and Maritime Transport Unions launch initiative to support shipping and seafarers in the digital transition

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) and the European Transport Workers Federation (ETF), the European social partners for maritime transport, join forces to launch the ‘Seafarers Go Digital’ initiative, according to ECSA's release.

‘Seafarers Go Digital’ is a mutual commitment of ECSA and ETF seeking to identify and address the challenges of digitalisation for shipping and seafarers.

The initiative recognises the need to adapt international regulations, training programmes and operational practices so that digital technologies are embraced while the employment rights and well-being of seafarers are safeguarded. The initiative raises awareness on key areas such as onboard digitalisation, cybersecurity, internet access onboard, e-certification, digital skills and attractiveness of the maritime profession and puts forward policy recommendations for further cooperation between the industry and the unions, the policymakers, and relevant stakeholders.



The ‘Seafarers Go Digital’ initiative was launched today during an event in Brussels, with interventions from Barbara Sellier, Acting Head of Unit Maritime Safety, European Commission, Manuela Tomassini, Head of Department, European Maritime Safety Agency, and Rhiannon Ducas, on behalf of the WESS Project. It builds on the outcome of joint ECSA-ETF projects WESS and SkillSea.



ECSA represents 21 national shipowners’ associations based in the EU and Norway. European shipowners control 39.5% of the global commercial fleet, contribute 149 billion euros per year to the EU GDP and provide 2 million Europeans with careers both on board and ashore. ECSA strives for a regulatory environment that fosters the international competitiveness of European shipping, to the benefit of the EU.



The European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) is a pan-European trade union organisation which embraces transport trade unions from the European Union, the European Economic Area and Central and Eastern European countries. The ETF represents more than 5 million transport workers from more than 200 transport unions and 38 European countries.