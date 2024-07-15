2024 July 15 17:05

Seaspan Shipyards welcomes the formation of the “ICE Pact”

Seaspan Shipyards welcomes the formation of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), the trilateral partnership between Canada, Finland and the United States, designed to enhance collaboration on building best-in-class Arctic and polar icebreakers as well as expand other Arctic and polar capabilities, according to Seaspan's release.

As part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, Seaspan is tasked with designing, building and delivering 21 icebreaker vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). The company is currently well into the design of a heavy Polar icebreaker that will provide year-round operations across the entire Canadian Arctic. Construction of that vessel will start later this year. Seaspan is also well into the design of 16 additional medium icebreaker vessels that will be built and delivered over the next 10-20 years.

Seaspan is in a position to offer a range of icebreaker vessels for ICE including the heavy Polar Icebreaker that will be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard. This vessel will be one of the most capable heavy icebreakers in the world allowing for year-round Arctic operations. It will hold two heavy lift helicopters, include a modern propulsion system, and will feature new ice, polar, and winterization standards. This best-in-class vessel is designed to meet the needs for the Canadian Coast Guard for decades to come.



Seaspan is a leader in Canada’s ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry.