2024 July 15 16:41

World’s first entirely hydrogen-powered ferry welcomes passengers in San Francisco Bay

San Francisco Bay Ferry and a group of private and public sector partners launched the MV Sea Change, the world’s first commercial passenger ferry powered 100% by zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel will begin service to the public on July 19, offering free transportation between Pier 41 and the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal, according to San Francisco Bay Ferry.

The Sea Change will operate as a part of the San Francisco Bay Ferry network for a six-month demonstration period designed to showcase the application of fuel cell technology as a viable strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. The vessel emits only water vapor, a portion of which is remineralized and used in the onboard water fountain, making it the only vessel in the world with drinkable emissions.

The vessel is owned by SWITCH Maritime, and was developed by the company with support from a grant provided by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The demonstration service is made possible thanks to sponsorships from a group of partners including Chevron New Energies; the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway, and Transportation District; and United Airlines. The service will be operated by San Francisco Bay Ferry’s contract operator, Blue & Gold Fleet.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, transportation is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States. Advances in hydrogen fuel cell technology and other lower carbon or net neutral technologies come at an important time as 2024 is projected to be one of the hottest years on record.

The Sea Change is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

San Francisco Bay Ferry is a regional public transit agency tasked with developing, operating, and expanding ferry service on the San Francisco Bay and with coordinating the water transit response to regional emergencies. The agency operates ferry routes connecting the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, South San Francisco, and Vallejo. San Francisco Bay Ferry operates the cleanest ferry system in the country and is poised to reduce emissions even further with the launch of the nation’s first network of high-speed, rapid-charging, zero-emission ferries as part of its Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program.