2024 July 15 16:12

Pecém Complex selects Stolthaven Terminals and GES Consortium as H2V Hub green ammonia operator

Following a 15-month process, the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex Development Company (CIPP S/A) selected the Stolthaven Terminals/Global Energy Storage (GES) consortium as the “potential operator” to plan, design, build and operate a green ammonia terminal in the Pecém Complex. The project will be part of the shared structure that will be used by green ammonia producers that will be installed in the Pecém Complex from 2026, according to the company's release.

The Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (CIPP) is formed by the Port of Pecém, an industrial area, and the Export Processing Zone (ZPE) Ceará, where the producing companies will be located. It is managed by CIPP S/A, which granted the rights to Stolthaven Terminals and GES after an equal and transparent selection process, which lasted more than a year, involving several other global storage providers. During the next phase of the project, with the involvement of Complexo do Pecém and green ammonia producers, the basic engineering of the terminal will be developed before signing the final contract with CIPP S/A.

The development of a green ammonia terminal at the Port of Pecém will serve the production of green hydrogen and the export of this production through green ammonia, allowing markets to access one of the most competitive sources of this renewable energy globally. The Port of Pecém and its shareholder Port of Rotterdam will form the closest H2V export/import route between South America and Europe. The estimated production of green hydrogen from the Pecém Complex is expected to reach 1 million tons/year in 2030, a potential to meet 25% of Rotterdam’s import demand.



In 2023, Stolthaven Terminals and GES agreed to form a partnership to develop and operate an export terminal for green hydrogen and its derivatives. Stolthaven Terminals and GES are leading providers of storage services for bulk liquids and gases, both with a global presence and proven experience in developing complex, large-scale storage projects. Stolthaven Terminals also has an established local presence in Brazil, with 42 years of experience operating as a storage provider at the Port of Santos with multiple customer awards for its expert handling of biofuels and specialty chemicals.



