2024 July 15 13:02

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$2.67 billion order to build 12 container carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Monday it has secured a contract worth 3.7 trillion won (US$2.67 billion) to build 12 container carriers for a European shipping firm, according to Yonhap.

Under the contract, HD Korea Shipbuilding will supply 12 carriers with a capacity of 15,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), to be delivered by June 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Samho will each construct six of the vessels.

HD Korea Shipbuilding has secured contracts to build 144 ships this year so far, with a combined value of $16.2 billion, surpassing its annual target of $13.5 billion.

The contracts include eight liquefied natural gas carriers, 60 petrochemical carriers, and 40 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, an affiliate of the shipbuilding, oil refining, and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing, namely HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, and HD Hyundai Samho.