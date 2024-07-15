2024 July 15 12:51

Maersk introduces SH3 ocean service between China and Bangladesh

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) launched a new ocean shipping service between China and Bangladesh to meet the growing trade demand, especially in the retail industry. The new service, called SH3, commenced service on 7 July 2024 and adds more capacity to the ocean network between the two countries, according to the company's release.

The SH3 rotation starts from Shanghai Port in China, with calls at Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Nansha and Tanjung Pelepas on the way to Chittagong, Bangladesh. On the return journey to Shanghai Port, SH3 will call Tanjung Palapas, where long-haul routes to Europe are connected.

The introduction of the SH3 service will complement the existing SH1, SH2 and IA7 services between China and Bangladesh. Adjustments have been made to SH1 and SH2 to optimise the offering further. The combination of these services expands coverage in China, providing multiple options for loading cargo throughout the week from Shanghai, Nansha, and Ningbo and more direct shipping choices to Bangladesh. The varied options in transit time and frequency for customers will allow them to have not only additional capacity but also flexibility and efficiency in their supply chains.



Textile exports account for a significant portion of China’s exports to Bangladesh. The Bangladesh RMG industry comprises over four thousand factories serving over 100 international clothing brands. Bangladesh exports to more than 150 countries a wide variety of knitwear and woven garments, such as shirts, trousers, T-shirts, denim, jackets, and sweaters.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.