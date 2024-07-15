2024 July 15 12:24

ABS to сlass two new Seatrium FPSOs for Petrobras

Seatrium announced that it has awarded the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) a Classification contract for the newbuild floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSO) platforms P-84 and P-85 with the final delivery expected to 2029, according to the company's release.

These are the first FPSOs to be awarded following ABS and Seatrium’s Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA), that aims to promote increased decarbonization, digitalization and innovation in the offshore industry.

Both FPSOs will incorporate technologies that aim to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the environmental impact. Features will include zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives and measures to control emissions and capture CO2, including an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency to achieve a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity compared to a design which does not include such technologies.



Among the ongoing joint efforts include performing joint trials and qualifying 5G-based remote inspection solutions for EPC and Repairs & Upgrades projects in Seatrium’s yards globally to transform operational processes and enhance efficiency.



